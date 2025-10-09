Tenaya Therapeutics To Participate In H.C. Wainwright Genetic Medicines Virtual Conference
The webcast of the fireside chat may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya's website . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following the conference.
About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Tenaya's pipeline includes clinical-stage candidates TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). Tenaya has employed a suite of integrated internal capabilities, including modality agnostic target validation, capsid engineering and manufacturing, to generate a portfolio of novel medicines based on genetic insights, including TN-301, a clinical-stage small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor for the potential treatment of heart failure and related cardio/muscular disease, and multiple early-stage programs in preclinical development aimed at the treatment of both rare genetic disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. For more information, visit .
Tenaya Contacts
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
...
Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Precision AQ
...
