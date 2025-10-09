Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation Of Mediaalpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) And Encourages Long-Term Investors To Contact The Firm
Since February 2024, shares of MediaAlpha's stock have declined in value from a trading price of over $21.00 per share to a current trading price of less than $12.00 per share, a cumulative decline of over $9.00 per share, or over 42% in value.
The investigation seeks to determine whether MediaAlpha and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to the company's investors in connection with recent corporate actions.
MediaAlpha shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit .
CONTACT:
Kaskela Law LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
(... )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
(... )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(888) 715 – 1740
(484) 229 – 0750
