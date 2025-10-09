Scott+Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Marex Group Plc (NASDAQ: MRX)
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ON DECEMBER 8, 2025
Marex is a United Kingdom-based diversified global financial services platform. Marex operates five reporting segments: (1) Clearing; (2) Agency and Execution; (3) Market Making; (4) Hedging and Investment Solutions; and (5) Corporate. Marex's Market Making segment provides direct liquidity to its client across a variety of products traded in the energy, metals, agriculture, and securities markets.
The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Marex failed to inform investors that it improperly inflated its cash flow and the revenues, assets, and profits of its Market Making segment through off-book intercompany transactions. Therefore, Marex's seemingly positive cash flow was, in fact, negative because of the artificial inflation.
Defendants' materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class short selling the Company's securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.
If you sold short Marex securities during the Class Period, and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the“Class” and may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.
If you wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York no later than December 8, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent class members of the Class. You do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Class Action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.
If you wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at ... .
What Can You Do?
You may contact an attorney to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the Class Action. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Class Action.
CONTACT:
Mandeep S. Minhas
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
230 Park Avenue, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10169
(888) 398-9312
...
Legal Disclaimer:
