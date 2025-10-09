The American Journal Of Managed Care® Congratulates Jane M. Zhu, M.D., MPP, MSHP, On Receiving The 2025 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader In Managed Care Research Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The annual award spotlights emerging leaders in managed care research whose work is shaping the future of the field

MONROE, N.J., Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to recognize Jane M. Zhu, M.D., MPP, MSHP, as the recipient of the 2025 AJMC Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award.

The award, established in memory of Seema S. Sonnad, Ph.D., former associate editor of AJMC who passed away in 2015, honors emerging leaders whose innovative work mirrors Dr. Sonnad's passion for transformative research and her dedication to reshaping the future of health care.

On Sept. 25, during AJMC's 14th Annual Patient-Centered Oncology Care® conference, Dr. Zhu, associate professor of medicine and primary care physician at Oregon Health & Science University, was honored with the award.

“I'm humbled to receive this recognition honoring Dr. Sonnad, who left such a profound impact on the field, and on her colleagues and those she mentored,” said Dr. Zhu.“I am grateful to my own mentors for their support, including Dr. John McConnell, who nominated me. This award deepens my commitment to advancing health services research and to preparing the next generation of investigators to take on the challenge of shaping a better health system for all."

Dr. Zhu's research focuses on improving mental and behavioral health care access and quality, as well as examining how incentives and organizational structure affect care delivery. Her work has been published in prestigious medical journals such as JAMA, the New England Journal of Medicine, and Health Affairs, and has been featured in top media outlets including The New York Times, Reuters, The Washington Post, and CBS News. In addition to her academic contributions, Dr. Zhu is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and serves on regional and national committees for the Society of General Internal Medicine, the American College of Physicians, and the National Academy of Medicine.

“In managed care research, Dr. Zhu's groundbreaking work makes her truly deserving of this recognition,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, the parent company of AJMC.“Her dedication to transforming patient-centered care, coupled with her ability to drive impactful change, perfectly embodies the spirit of the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award.”

AJMC and the award committee praised Dr. Zhu for her significant contributions to health policy, her skill in translating research into practice, and her unwavering commitment to advancing patient-centered care.

