Uruguay Puts Homicide Reduction At The Center Of National Policy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is treating a rise in killings as a national emergency. The Interior Ministry calls the current level“epidemic” and is moving homicide reduction to the top of the government's agenda.
Officials say murders are not random: they cluster in a handful of neighborhoods , mostly involve young men, and often grow out of local drug disputes and personal conflicts. That pattern means prevention is possible.
The scale is sobering. The country's homicide rate stood around 10.7 per 100,000 people in 2023 and 10.5 in 2024. In the first half of 2025, authorities counted 179 killings nationwide, about five per 100,000 for the period. Montevideo registered 100 of those cases.
Firearms were used in roughly two-thirds of the incidents. The government's answer is a long game paired with immediate steps.
A National Public Security Plan for 2025–2035 will put homicide reduction at its core, tighten control of guns and ammunition, and push prison reforms aimed at cutting reoffending.
A new bill is being prepared to improve weapons registration and traceability along the supply chain. Technology is being expanded-more cameras, better crime analytics, and wider use of gunshot detection-to help police respond faster and map violence block by block.
Tactics are shifting, too. Police are concentrating patrols and investigations where violence is most concentrated and scaling up problem-oriented community policing.
Uruguay Targets Urban Violence with Focused Prevention and Policing
Prevention programs such as Barrios sin Violencia aim to interrupt cycles of retaliation and support at-risk youth before disputes turn lethal.
On accountability, the ministry reports that some departments already clear more than eight in ten homicides. Nationally, just over half of this year's first-half cases were cleared at the midyear cut-off, a figure that typically rises as investigations advance.
The stated goal is that no killing goes uninvestigated or unsanctioned. The story behind the story is that Uruguay -long seen as one of South America's safer societies-has watched violence harden in particular corners of its cities.
The government's bet is that precise policing, stricter gun rules, and targeted social work can pull those neighborhoods back from the brink. For readers outside the country, the lesson is simple: when lethal violence clusters, smart focus-not broad sweeps-can save lives.
