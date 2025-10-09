Karwa Chauth 2025: Hina Khan To Avika Gor 5 Celebs Celebrating The Festival For First Time
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated across the country on October 10. Let's find out about the celebs who will be celebrating it for the first time
TV actress Avika Gor is also on this list. She recently married her long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani. This will be her first Karwa Chauth after getting married.
This year, Prajakta Koli will also celebrate her first Karwa Chauth. She married her long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in February 2025.
TV actress Hina Khan also tied the knot with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025. So, Hina will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this year.
Prateik Babbar married actress Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. So, this was their first Karwa Chauth.
Famous singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with Aashna Shroff on January 2, 2025. So, this Karwa Chauth will be his first one.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
- The Bitcoin Way Launches Panama Discovery Trip - A Premium 3-Day Plan B Experience
- Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
CommentsNo comment