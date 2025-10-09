Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Torex Gold Resources Inc.

2025-10-09 03:14:32
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:43 AM EST - Torex Gold Resources Inc. : Reports Q3 2025 gold equivalent payable production of 119,034 ounces and AuEq sold of 118,082 oz. Year-to-date, payable production has totalled 261,520 oz AuEq based on average market prices (269,846 oz AuEq at guidance metal prices of $2,500/oz gold, $28/oz silver, and $4.30/lb copper, including 124,503 oz during Q3). Torex Gold Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $1.87 at $61.16.

