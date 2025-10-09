Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - Bausch Health Companies Inc. : Announced the results of the special meeting of shareholders held on October 7. At the Shareholders Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved the ratification, confirmation and approval of the adoption of the Company's Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement dated April 14, as amended and restated on August 25, as described in detail in the Company's Management Proxy Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 27. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares T are trading up $0.03 at $8.91.

