Colin Alexander
-
Senior Lecturer in Political Communications,
Nottingham Trent University
Dr Colin Alexander is Senior Lecturer in Political Communications within the School of Arts and Humanities at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).
Key research interests are in political propaganda, public diplomacy, foreign aid and charity studies. He is particularly interested in the politics and international relations of East Asia including China, Taiwan and North Korea. He has also published on British experiences in colonial India towards the end of the age of empire.
Prior to working at NTU Dr Alexander worked at several universities in the UK including University of Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University), and Sheffield Hallam University. Dr Alexander has also been a Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Research Fellow based at National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei.Experience
-
–present
Principal Lecturer in Political Communications, Nottingham Trent University
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million Staking And Exchange Demo Released
- Citadel Launches Suiball, The First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
- Luminadata Unveils GAAP & SOX-Trained AI Agents Achieving 99.8% Reconciliation Accuracy
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Edgen Launches Multi‐Agent Intelligence Upgrade To Unify Crypto And Equity Analysis
CommentsNo comment