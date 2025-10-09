$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024
  • Senior Lecturer in Political Communications, Nottingham Trent University
Dr Colin Alexander is Senior Lecturer in Political Communications within the School of Arts and Humanities at Nottingham Trent University (NTU).

Key research interests are in political propaganda, public diplomacy, foreign aid and charity studies. He is particularly interested in the politics and international relations of East Asia including China, Taiwan and North Korea. He has also published on British experiences in colonial India towards the end of the age of empire.

Prior to working at NTU Dr Alexander worked at several universities in the UK including University of Leeds, Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University), and Sheffield Hallam University. Dr Alexander has also been a Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Research Fellow based at National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei.

  • –present Principal Lecturer in Political Communications, Nottingham Trent University

