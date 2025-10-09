Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Professor Philip Clarke joined the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne in 2012. Previously, Prof Clarke held appointments at Sydney and Oxford Universities.

His health economic research interests include developing methods to value the benefits of improving access to health care, health inequalities and the use of simulation models in health economic evaluation. He has also undertaken policy relevant research for the World Bank, OECD, AusAID.

He has over 80 peered review publications and has recently contributed to books on cost-effectiveness analysis and cost-benefit analysis published by Oxford University Press.

–present Professor, University of Oxford

Experience