Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beverley O'hara

2025-10-09 03:12:11
  • Lecturer in Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
Profile Articles Activity

Beverley gained her Ph.D in Nutritional Epidemiology from the University of Leeds in 2004. Her post-doctoral work was in childhood obesity. After a career break, she worked at the Human Appetite Research Unit at the University of Leeds, where she was part of a team working on a Horizon-funded RCT on appetite and endocrine responses to sweeteners and sweetness enhancers in people with overweight and obesity. Whilst at Leeds, she was also a member of the OHID Health Weight Coach steering group, and contributed to the design and content of an online training programme for the UK health and social care workforce.

Beverley is a committee member of the Association for the Study of Obesity (Yorkshire network) and enjoys planning twice-yearly research meetings and events.

Experience
  • 2022–present Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
  • 2019–2022 Research associate, University of Leeds
Education
  • 2004 University of Leeds, Nutrition Epidemiology
Professional Memberships
  • Association for the Study of Obesity
  • The Nutrition Society
  • Faculty of Public Health (Associate member)

