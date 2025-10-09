Beverley O'hara
Lecturer in Nutrition,
Leeds Beckett University
Beverley gained her Ph.D in Nutritional Epidemiology from the University of Leeds in 2004. Her post-doctoral work was in childhood obesity. After a career break, she worked at the Human Appetite Research Unit at the University of Leeds, where she was part of a team working on a Horizon-funded RCT on appetite and endocrine responses to sweeteners and sweetness enhancers in people with overweight and obesity. Whilst at Leeds, she was also a member of the OHID Health Weight Coach steering group, and contributed to the design and content of an online training programme for the UK health and social care workforce.
Beverley is a committee member of the Association for the Study of Obesity (Yorkshire network) and enjoys planning twice-yearly research meetings and events.Experience
2022–present
Lecturer in Public Health Nutrition, Leeds Beckett University
2019–2022
Research associate, University of Leeds
2004
University of Leeds, Nutrition Epidemiology
Association for the Study of Obesity
The Nutrition Society
Faculty of Public Health (Associate member)
