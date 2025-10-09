Azerbaijan And Iran Discuss Dev't Of Military Education (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A delegation from the Supreme National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Iran is visiting Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the Iranian delegation visited the Victory Park and laid a wreath in front of the Victory Monument.

Subsequently, the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs and laid wreaths and flowers, paying tribute to the memories of the Martyrs.

Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov, met with a delegation led by Deputy Rector for Training and Education of the Supreme National Defense University of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Rear Admiral Javad Dadashzadeh.

During the large-format meeting, the guests were briefed on the history of the establishment of the National Defense University, its educational system, and its main areas of activity. Detailed information was provided on the reforms implemented in the field of military education in the Azerbaijan Army and the successful results achieved in this area.

Then, the Iranian delegation visited the Military Administration Institute under the NDU. The Rector of the institute, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli, provided extensive information about the activities of the educational institution.

As part of the visit, the Iranian guests also visited the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski of the NDU.

The monuments of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and Jamshid Nakhchivanski were visited. The Iranian delegation got acquainted with the photo booth reflecting the life and political activities of the Great Leader, and signed the Book of Memory.

Chief of the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Military Lyceum, Hero of the Patriotic War, Colonel Anar Mirzayev, informed the guests about the lyceum's educational system.

During the meetings, views were exchanged on the prospects of cooperation in the field of science and education, issues of mutual interest in further developing military education between Azerbaijan and Iran, and questions of interest to the guests were answered.

