Polycythemia Vera Pipeline 2025: FDA Updates, Therapy Innovations, And Clinical Trial Landscape Analysis By Delveinsight Roche, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Hangzhou Bensheng Pharma, Protagonist Therapeu

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Polycythemia Vera pipeline constitutes 8+ key companies continuously working towards developing 10+ Polycythemia Vera treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

The Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

“Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Polycythemia Vera Market.

Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Polycythemia Vera treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Polycythemia Vera companies working in the treatment market are Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Imago BioSciences, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Perseus Proteomics, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, Incyte Corporation, and others, are developing therapies for the Polycythemia Vera treatment



Emerging Polycythemia Vera therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- Rusfertide (PTG-300), Givinostat (ITF2357), Bomedemstat, SLN124, Sapablursen, PPMX-T003, PTG-300, SLN124, Hydroxyurea, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, PEG-P-INF alpha-2b (P1101), Ruxolitinib, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Polycythemia Vera market in the coming years.

In August 2025, The FDA has awarded breakthrough therapy designation to rusfertide for treating erythrocytosis in polycythemia vera (PV) patients, as announced by Protagonist Therapeutics. This decision was based on results from the Phase 3 VERIFY study (NCT05210790), with findings presented at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. Rusfertide is a potential first-in-class hepcidin-mimetic peptide.

In May 2025, The FDA has awarded fast track designation to givinostat (Duvyzat) for treating patients with polycythemia vera, as announced by its developer, Italfarmaco. Givinostat had previously received orphan drug designation for the same indication from both the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Additionally, the drug has obtained marketing approvals from the FDA and the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

In March 2025, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) and Takeda (TSE: 4502/NYSE: TAK) have announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 VERIFY study. The trial involved phlebotomy-dependent polycythemia vera (PV) patients, who were randomly assigned to receive either rusfertide or a placebo alongside standard care. The study successfully achieved its primary endpoint along with all four key secondary endpoints. Rusfertide, an investigational first-in-class hepcidin mimetic peptide therapeutic, has been granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In December 2024, Silence Therapeutics plc ("Silence" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SLN), a global clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative siRNA (short interfering RNA) therapies, today announced the presentation of additional results from the Phase 1 open-label segment of the SANRECO study of divesiran, a siRNA targeting TMPRSS6, in patients with polycythemia vera (PV) at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

In June 2024, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH (AOP Health) continues its successful hematology/oncology clinical research program with two abstracts accepted for presentation at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 hybrid congress in Madrid, Spain. One abstract includes an oral presentation of the latest findings from the PROUD-PV and CONTINUATION-PV trials. The results demonstrate a link between genetic changes (molecular response) and event-free survival (EFS) in polycythemia vera (PV) patients treated with ropeginterferon alfa-2b (BESREMi®) or the best available treatment.

In February 2024, Disc Medicine has disclosed that the US FDA has awarded Orphan Drug Designation to DISC-3405 for treating patients with PV. Additionally, in September 2023, the FDA granted fast track designation to MWTX-003, also known as DISC-3405, for PV treatment. In January 2024, Takeda and Protagonist Therapeutics have established a global licensing and collaboration agreement for rusfertide.

Polycythemia Vera Overview

Polycythemia vera is a rare blood disorder characterized by the overproduction of red blood cells in the bone marrow. This overproduction leads to thickening of the blood, which can slow its flow and increase the risk of clotting.

Some of the key companies in the Polycythemia Vera Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Polycythemia Vera are - F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fujifilm Holdings Corp, Hangzhou Bensheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc, Ascentage Pharma Group International, Imago BioSciences Inc, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, and others.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Analysis:

The Polycythemia Vera pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Polycythemia Vera Treatment.

Polycythemia Vera key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Polycythemia Vera Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Polycythemia Vera market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Market Strengths



The approval of BESREMi in the US and its expected approval in Japan, in both the first and second line of treatment, provides the interferon with an immense opportunity to garner a big market size in Polycythemia Vera. Based on increasing sales of JAKAFI/JAKAVI, the drug will be a blockbuster therapy in 2L PV patients

Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Market Opportunities



An increase in strategic alliances, such as geographical alliances, and granting the designation such as BTD and FTD by the FDA are some of the factors that will drive the market growth. Opportunity for drugs with novel and disease-modifying mechanisms and low side effect.

Scope of Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Polycythemia Vera Companies: Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Imago BioSciences, Silence Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Perseus Proteomics, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis, PharmaEssentia, AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG, Incyte Corporation, and others

Key Polycythemia Vera Therapies: Rusfertide (PTG-300), Givinostat (ITF2357), Bomedemstat, SLN124, Sapablursen, PPMX-T003, PTG-300, SLN124, Hydroxyurea, Ropeginterferon alfa-2b, PEG-P-INF alpha-2b (P1101), Ruxolitinib, and others

Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment: Polycythemia Vera current marketed and Polycythemia Vera emerging therapies Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics: Polycythemia Vera market drivers and Polycythemia Vera market barriers

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.