ITM Landscape Announces Autumn Outdoor Living Program And Expanded Seasonal Services For Lawrenceville Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews)



"ITM Landscape"ITM Landscape launched an Autumn Outdoor Living Program to help Lawrenceville homeowners prepare their properties for the cooler season with low-maintenance upgrades. The program includes fire features, patios, seating areas, landscape lighting, and seasonal color. ITM Landscape offers priority scheduling and enhanced client communications across Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County, emphasizing safety, reliability, and long-term performance.

Lawrenceville, GA - October 9, 2025 - ITM Landscape announced a limited-time Autumn Outdoor Living Program designed to help homeowners prepare their properties for the cooler season with durable, low-maintenance upgrades. The program prioritizes fire features, patios, seating areas, landscape lighting, and seasonal color to extend outdoor usability and elevate curb appeal.

The initiative bundles design consultation, materials sourcing, and installation into a streamlined workflow that accelerates project timelines while maintaining craftsmanship and code compliance. Homeowners can leverage fall planting windows and cooler temperatures for optimal establishment of turf and plantings.

The company is excited to roll out priority scheduling and enhanced client communications across √ and greater Gwinnett County. The announcement underscores ITM Landscape's focus on reliability, safety, and long-term performance, ensuring projects deliver both aesthetic value and functional resilience.

Services Provided by ITM Landscape

ITM Landscape delivers a comprehensive portfolio aligned to seasonal demand and year-round property performance, including lawn maintenance in Lawrenceville , landscaping , hardscape construction, irrigation and drainage solutions, and low-voltage lighting systems. Each service is engineered to optimize plant health, stormwater control, and outdoor living ROI while minimizing maintenance overhead.

. Comprehensive Lawn Care & Turf Health

Programs cover precision mowing, balanced fertilization, pre-/post-emergent weed control, aeration, and overseeding calibrated to soil conditions. Technicians track seasonal stressors, adjust treatment plans, and monitor thatch and compaction to sustain root vigor. Service routes are optimized for consistency and responsiveness across neighborhoods. The result is reliable, scalable care for residential and HOA properties.

. Hardscape & Outdoor Living

Design-build teams construct patios, walkways, retaining walls, and steps using stone, pavers, and segmental systems rated for Georgia soils. Outdoor fireplaces , fire pits, and pergolas are engineered for safety, ventilation, and load. Edge restraints, base prep, and drainage are specified to manufacturer standards to prevent heave and settlement. Finish details-caps, inlays, and joint stabilization-deliver longevity and visual cohesion.

. Landscape Design & Planting

Designers specify right-plant/right-place palettes for four-season interest and pollinator value. Installations include bed prep, soil amendments, mulching, and staking, with irrigation compatibility built in. Seasonal color rotations refresh entries and entertainment zones without disrupting perennials and shrubs. Maintenance plans align pruning cycles with species biology to protect bloom set and structure.

. Irrigation, Drainage & Lighting

Smart controllers, matched precipitation nozzles, and pressure regulation improve water efficiency and coverage. French drains, swales, and catch basins mitigate pooling and protect foundations and hardscape bases. Low-voltage LED lighting enhances safety and wayfinding while accenting architectural and landscape features. Technicians provide audits, repairs, and winterization to extend system life.

About the company

ITM Landscape is a Lawrenceville-based landscape and hardscape contractor serving homeowners across Gwinnett County and the metro Atlanta area. The team integrates design expertise with field execution to deliver projects that balance aesthetics, usability, and sustainability. Operations emphasize transparent communication, documented quality controls, and adherence to manufacturer specifications. Their mission is to elevate outdoor spaces with solutions that perform season after season.