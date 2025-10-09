Boying Energy: New Energy XH2.54MM Wire Harness
Type: UL1007
Length: 40~80mm or customized
Conductor: Tinned Copper
Thickness: 30AWG ~ 22AWG
Number of pins: 2P or above
Color: black, red or customized
Package: Customized
Customized cable solution + Original factory price + free sample available + order process update + goods delivery arrangement + after-sale service consists of our one-stop service. We shall be glad to have the chance to cooperate with you and help you with the entire process from the very beginning to final step so as to provide you a pleasant purchasing experience. Let's work together and make business easier.
Product Features:
When you choose our wire harness, you will find it with:
Pure copper core,
Flame retardant material,
Flame retardant housing,
A complete range of types,
Simple operation and easy to use,
Strong electrical conductivity,
Strong connection,
Long service life;
These are due to our strict control of the process:
Tinned copper corrosion resistance is strong, not easy to oxidize, to ensure the stable transmission of current.
It is more convenient to use the 2.54MM single-head tin plating on the plug-in wire.
At the same time, we can determine the sanctions line for you:
Support stripping, tin dipping, punching for three or more sections in the middle, adding terminals.
You can choose to have terminal on both ends,
Or One end is terminal and another end is parallel wire,
Or one end is terminal and loose cable at another end.
Our Advantage
After more than 10 years innovative development, we now have the following products on production and sale: AC power cord series, DC cable series, car cigarette lighter cable series, USB data transfer cable and printer cable series, environmental protection nickel-metal hydride battery and Lithium-ion battery series.
Our company occupies 20,000+ square meters of production plants and has 100+ precision production machines and testing equipment, as well as scientific & complete production management system. With a total of more than 300 professional production staffs and a number of independent intellectual property brands, we always takes energy-saving electronic wire harness and new energy products supporting service as own responsibility to repay the society.
Boying adheres to the new marketing concept of "to develop market with quality products, to win customer with honesty & pragmatic" At any time we shall provide customers the most convenient pre-sale, after-sales service and technical support. And pursuit customer satisfaction with our practical actions so as to establish a good brand image. Here, your specific product demands could be well met and the technical support & services you need could be achieved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
