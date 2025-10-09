Boying Energy: New Energy XH2.54MM Wire Harness

Type: UL1007

Length: 40~80mm or customized

Conductor: Tinned Copper

Thickness: 30AWG ~ 22AWG

Number of pins: 2P or above

Color: black, red or customized

Package: Customized







Product Features:

When you choose our wire harness, you will find it with:

Pure copper core,

Flame retardant material,

Flame retardant housing,

A complete range of types,

Simple operation and easy to use,

Strong electrical conductivity,

Strong connection,

Long service life;

These are due to our strict control of the process:

Tinned copper corrosion resistance is strong, not easy to oxidize, to ensure the stable transmission of current.

It is more convenient to use the 2.54MM single-head tin plating on the plug-in wire.

At the same time, we can determine the sanctions line for you:

Support stripping, tin dipping, punching for three or more sections in the middle, adding terminals.

You can choose to have terminal on both ends,

Or One end is terminal and another end is parallel wire,

Or one end is terminal and loose cable at another end.

