NDC Shines At Labelexpo Europe 2025 (Barcelona)

MENAFN - GetNews) NDC, the global expert in adhesive coating technology, concluded a highly successful participation at Labelexpo Europe 2025 – the world's premier event for the label and package printing industry – new held at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from September 16 to 19. The four-day exhibition drew over 35,000 professional visitors from 138 countries and featured 650+ exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge innovations across the entire labeling value chain.

With this event, NDC took center stage with the launch of its next-generation for linerless & laminating labeling system – an advanced evolution of its acclaimed hot melt coating technology. This groundbreaking solution addresses the industry's growing demand for both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility, with attendees praising its 30% reduction in material waste compared to conventional labeling technologies.







“It was a pleasure showcasing our equipment and solutions, connect with new and existing partners, and experience the energy of this dynamic industry,” said Mr. Briman, the President of NDC.“Labelexpo Europe 2025 has once again proven itself as the leading platform for engaging with industry innovators. Our new technology not only meets but exceeds market expectations for sustainability and performance, reinforcing NDC's commitment to shaping the future of labeling.”

NDC's success at Labelexpo Europe 2025 underscores its position at the forefront of technological innovation and customer-centric solutions. By integrating superior product quality, industry-leading expertise, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, the company continues to strengthen its competitive edge in the global labeling market.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to every visitor who stopped by our booth,” added Mr, Managing Director of NDC.“Your engagement and insights are invaluable as we strive to develop technologies that empower our clients' success. The connections made and partnerships forged at this exhibition will fuel our growth and innovation in the years ahead.”

Looking forward, NDC remains dedicated to advancing labeling technology through continuous research and development. The company invites industry professionals to stay updated on its latest innovations and looks forward to reconnecting with partners and clients in future industry events.

Can't wait to meet you new or again at LOUPE 2027!