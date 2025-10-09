Silkroad Visual Taps Into Middle East's 100-Billion Cultural Tourism Market, Partners With Saudi Royal Company Jizaal To Accelerate Global Expansion

MENAFN - GetNews)Saudi Cultural Investment Conference was successfully held in Riyadh from 29th to 30th September. Organized by Ministry of Culture under the patronage of, the event brought together over 100 speakers and 1,500 participants, which further solidified Saudi Arabia's role as a global hub for cultural investment.







A key highlight of the opening day was the ministerial plenary session, "From Policy to Prosperity – Culture as a Strategic Investment," attended by His Excellency Faisal F. Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, and His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment. The session outlined a national framework integrating cultural priorities into economic forecasting, supporting infrastructure and heritage investment, and expanding creative skills through education and talent development.







According to official disclosure, multiple cooperation agreements were signed during the conference, worth approximately 5 billion Saudi Riyals (appr.1.33 billion USD) in total. These agreements are expected to inject strong momentum into the sustainable development of Saudi Arabia's cultural and creative economy.

Strong Alliance, Tech Empowerment

The signing ceremony was held on September 29 at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh. Witnessed by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of Jizaal , Silkroad Visual and Jizaal have signed a strategic cooperation agreement worth 50 million Saudi Riyals (appr.94.89 million RMB). Attendees from both sides included Jizaal CEO Salah AlArjani, Silkroad Visual Chairman Li Mengdi, Senior Vice President Ding Pengqing, and International Cooperation Director Song Yina.







The partnership will focus deeply on digital museum exhibitions, interactive technology R&D, innovative museum experiences, and knowledge transfer.

As a leading enterprise in China's digital display and cultural technology creativity sector, Silkroad Visual leverages its comprehensive technical capabilities and creative design expertise accumulated in global projects. This collaboration will help Jizaal develop museum and cultural tourism experiences aligned with international trends. It marks a crucial step in Silkroad Visual's global expansion strategy and exemplifies its core strategy driven by the dual engines of "Culture + Technology."







Jizaal CEO Salah AlArjani stated, "This cooperation represents a significant milestone in our development journey. Leveraging Silkroad Visual's global experience and advanced technology, we will further consolidate our pioneering role in the cultural sector and open new horizons for museum experiences in Saudi Arabia."

Silkroad Visual Chairman Li Mengdi said, "Through our collaboration with Jizaal, we aim to establish a comprehensive and sustainable partnership that contributes to Saudi Arabia's cultural and creative development while continuously enhancing the excellent influence of Silkroad Visual."

100 Billion Horizon

Saudi Arabia is currently at a critical stage of cultural transformation under its “ Vision 2030 ” . Investment in cultural infrastructure has exceeded 81 billion Saudi Riyals (approximately 153.5598 billion RMB). The Kingdom is planning to build over ten national cultural landmarks, including major projects such as the AlUla heritage site and the Riyadh Art District, all explicitly requiring the integration of digital interactive and immersive technologies. According to the Saudi Ministry of Culture and Tourism, more than 200 new museums and cultural venues are expected to be added in the next five years, indicating massive market potential for the shift from traditional displays to digital, experiential formats.











Against this backdrop, the collaboration between Silkroad Visual and Jizaal not only precisely targets the "golden window of opportunity" in Saudi Arabia's booming cultural tourism market but also sets a new benchmark for Sino-Saudi cultural cooperation through "technology export and localized operation." As projects are progressively implemented and local talent is systematically cultivated, Silkroad Visual will play a key role in building Saudi Arabia's cultural soft power, continually delivering standout achievements in Sino-Saudi cooperation in the kingdom.

About Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd .

Silkroad Visual Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2002 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Silkroad Visual is a leader in digital visual technology, harnessing the power of CG, VR, AR, and other cutting-edge innovations. We deliver market-focused, innovation-driven digital creative services, offering everything from digital exhibitions to comprehensive full-chain solutions in digital creativity, data visualization, and design.

For more information, please visit website: