US Hyperscale Data Center Market To Cross USD 290 Billion By 2030 With CAGR Of 7.47% Arizton

MENAFN - GetNews)



"US Hyperscale Data Center Market Investment Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Competition Analysis & Vendors"According to Arizton research, the US hyperscale data center market size will witness investments of USD 290 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% during 2024-2030.

According to Arizton research, the US hyperscale data center market size will witness investments of USD 290 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% during 2024-2030. The U.S. hyperscale market is experiencing robust regional diversification. Leading the charge is the Southeastern U.S., which has become the primary hub, representing 44% of the total area and nearly 45% of the total power capacity. This dominance is driven by significant investments of approximately $20 billion, accounting for around 11% of the overall market investment.

Following closely, the Midwestern U.S. stands out as the second major growth corridor, fueled by cost-efficient land and power availability. The region contributes over $11.8 billion in investments and holds 27% of the total capacity, reinforcing its position as a key player in the nation's hyperscale expansion.

Explore the Full Market Insights: data-center-market

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT) : USD 290.66 Billion (2030)

CAGR (INVESTMENT): 7.47%

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 8,089 MW (2030)

HISTORICAL YEARS: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

MARKET SEGMENTATION: IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Tier Standards, and Geography

GEOGRAPHY: Southeastern US, Midwestern US, Western US, Southwestern US, and Northeastern US

U.S. Data Centers Projected to Consume 8% of Global Electricity by 2030

US data centers rank among the world's largest energy consumers, and the growth of AI and hyperscale workloads is intensifying scrutiny on their energy use and emissions. By 2030, the sector is expected to account for a substantial share of the estimated 8% of global electricity consumption attributed to data centers. In response, operators and hyperscalers are implementing aggressive sustainability strategies, adopting renewable energy, and improving operational efficiency to meet national and state-level decarbonization targets. Federal commitments under the Paris Agreement aim for a 50%–52% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and net-zero by 2050, while states with major data center clusters, Virginia, California, and New York, have established 100% clean energy or carbon-neutral mandates. These policies are shaping data center siting, energy sourcing, and the broader sustainability agenda in the US hyperscale market.

U.S. Solidifies Its Role as the Global Leader in AI Infrastructure

The United States continues to lead the global AI and machine learning landscape, driven by major investments from hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises, and government initiatives focused on digital infrastructure. The surge in AI workloads, from generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to high-performance computing (HPC), is accelerating the demand for hyperscale campuses and specialized GPU clusters nationwide. As one of the largest hyperscale markets globally, the country's expansion is closely tied to the rapid rise of AI and cloud-first enterprise strategies.

Across key hubs like Northern Virginia, Texas, and Arizona, facility design is evolving with high-density racks, liquid cooling systems, and accelerated compute environments to handle growing demand. Supported by federal incentives for AI research and digital development, the U.S. is witnessing major growth across industries from finance to healthcare, firmly establishing itself as the world's central hub for AI infrastructure innovation.

Data Center Technologies Highlight the U.S. Shift Toward Innovation and Sustainability

The U.S. hyperscale market is rapidly adopting advanced data center technologies to meet growing AI and cloud demands. Operators are investing in innovative cooling, renewable energy, and sustainable construction to enhance efficiency, resilience, and scalability. Leading firms like Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Meta use digital twin technology to optimize operations, anticipate maintenance, and manage energy consumption. Sustainable practices, such as cross-laminated timber and modular designs, reduce carbon emissions and embodied energy.

Liquid cooling, hydrogen fuel cells, and advanced battery storage improve reliability while lowering environmental impact. AI-powered energy management platforms, microgrids, and tri-generation systems further optimize electricity, heating, and cooling across campuses. Together, these initiatives position the U.S. as a global leader in scalable, energy-efficient, and environmentally responsible hyperscale data centers.

US Hyperscale Market Shifts Gear as Regional Hubs Drive the Next Wave of Growth

The US hyperscale market is experiencing a strategic regional shift, with growth increasingly concentrated outside traditional Tier I metros. The Southeastern US has emerged as the dominant hub, representing 44.6% of total area and nearly 45% of power capacity, supported by approximately $20 billion in investment. The Midwest follows as a key corridor, leveraging cost-efficient land and power to contribute over $11.8 billion in investment and 27% of capacity. Meanwhile, Texas and Oregon continue to attract renewable-linked campuses, highlighting the West and Southwest as key areas for sustainable expansion. As hyperscale operators move away from traditional Tier I metros, scalable and energy-secure regions like the Southeast and Midwest are set to anchor US hyperscale growth through 2030, shaping the country's future digital infrastructure landscape.

Explore full insights and investment opportunities data-center-market

Related Reports That May Align with Your Business Needs

U.S. Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030

U.S. Data Center Market Landscape 2025-2030

Why Arizton?

100% Customer Satisfaction

24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us

200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report

80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry

100% more data and analysis

1500+ reports published till date

Post-Purchase Benefit

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

About Us:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.