UN: Momentum From Gaza Ceasefire Should Lead To Permanent Cessation Of Hostilities
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stressed on Thursday the need for the momentum after the announcement of the first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza to lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities through continued negotiations and a sustained focus on peace.
Moreover, he emphasized that the situation in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem "must also be clearly kept in mind."
This momentum can and should, with continuing negotiations and a sustained focus on peace, lead to a permanent cessation of hostilities, Turk said, adding that the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, must also be clearly kept in mind.
In a statement issued from Geneva Turk said that as part of the recovery there must also be a comprehensive process of transitional justice including accountability for "the gross violations and abuses of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law we have witnessed."
He called on all States to work collectively to ensure that the ceasefire plan is implemented in good faith describing the US Presidentآ's announcement as "extremely significant."
Turk underlined that all actions going forward must be guided by the immediate goals of ending the killing starvation and destruction and ensuring the safe and dignified return of hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians.
The UN Rights Chief pointed out that the protection and humanitarian needs in Gaza are massive stressing that access for humanitarian aid humanitarian and protection workers international journalists and international human rights monitors is crucial.
He urged an end to "the toxic rhetoric of war and hatred emphasizing that fulfilling the Palestinian peopleآ's right to self-determination and ensuring Palestinians and Israelis can live in peace and security must remain the ultimate goal of the process. (end)
