Egyptian Pres. Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza


2025-10-09 03:03:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah El-Sisi called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, without waiting for the signing of the announced agreement
President El-Sisi's made this statement during his meeting with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff, and Senior Advisor of US President Jared Kushner, in Sharm El-Sheikh, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
During the meeting, President El-Sisi expressed his eagerness to host US President Donald Trump in Egypt, to witness the signing of the agreement.
He reaffirmed Egypt's determination to continue working with the US, the mediators, and the concerned parties to sincerely and responsibly implement a ceasefire, the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza, and the release of hostages and detainees.
He praised the role played by the American side, Qatar, and Turkey, in supporting Egypt's mediation efforts in the Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations.
He stressed that ending the war and achieving peace in Gaza and the region is a goal shared by the will of all the countries and peoples of the region and the world.
Witkoff and Kushner joined the Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations yesterday, coinciding with the participation of Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, as part of the mediation efforts led by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey, to bridge the gap between the delegations of Hamas and the Israeli occupying forces. (end)
