Egypt Pres. Invites US Pres. To Attend Gaza Deal Signing Ceremony
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi invited on Thursday US President Donald Trump to visit Egypt to attend the signing ceremony of the deal on ending the war on Gaza Strip.
President Al-Sisi extended his invitation in a phone call with the US leader, considering it a historic agreement that crowns the joint efforts of Egypt, the United States, and the mediators over the past period, Egypt's Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said in a statement.
El-Shennawy pointed out that President Trump welcomed the invitation and expressed his pleasure to visit Egypt, especially since it is a country he holds in great esteem.
President Al-Sisi congratulated President Trump on his successful efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
He expressed his deep appreciation for the US President and his commitment to ending the war in the Strip.
Ambassador El-Shennawy unveiled that President Trump expressed his extreme happiness with this historic achievement and his close friendship with President Al-Sisi, noting that global attention has focused on Egypt in recent days, closely following the Sharm El-Sheikh negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement.
President Al-Sisi affirmed that reaching the agreement is a historic achievement, realized by President Trump's keenness, endeavors, and sincere efforts toward peace. The President affirmed that President Trump therefore deserves to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Spokesman said.
The Egyptian leader stressed the need to proceed with implementing the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip in all its stages, emphasizing the importance of President Trump's support and sponsorship of its implementation. (end)
