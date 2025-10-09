403
Author John Colascione Launches Audiobook Edition Of Murder Countdown To The Next Nightmare On Audible
EINPresswire/ -- Author and technology entrepreneur John Colascione today announced the release of his audiobook edition of Murder – Countdown to The Next Nightmare, now available on Audible, Amazon’s leading platform for audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.
Narrated by Sloane Valentine, the new 3-hour and 53-minute production brings Colascione’s chilling vision to life—an exploration of how the anonymity of the internet can distort identity and morality. Blending technology and psychological suspense, Murder has been noted as one of the first horror novels inspired entirely by an Internet domain name.
The story follows a digital investigator drawn into an online world where obsession turns deadly, reflecting Colascione’s long-standing interest in the intersection of web technology and human behavior. The audiobook marks the latest evolution of the Murder franchise, following its earlier print and eBook releases on Amazon and Kindle.
“The Internet can empower, but it can also expose,” said Colascione. “That duality made the perfect foundation for a modern thriller.”
Audiobook Information
Title: Murder – Countdown to The Next Nightmare
Author: John Colascione
Narrator: Sloane Valentine
Listening Length: 3 hours, 53 minutes
Release Date: October 2, 2025
Language: English
Available On: Audible, Amazon, and iTunes
Media Review Access:
A limited number of promotional codes are available for verified media and professional reviewers. Interested parties may request access via ...
About the Author
John Colascione is a technology entrepreneur, writer, and publisher with extensive experience in Internet business and digital media. He is the founder of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, a South Florida–based digital marketing and SEO company. His expertise in domain names, online strategy, and digital communication deeply informs his fiction, merging real-world technology with psychological storytelling.
Murder – Countdown to The Next Nightmare is available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.
