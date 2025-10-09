From Wall Street To Shark Tank, Global Investment Leaders Gather In Sharjah For SIF 2025

The Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2025) has announced a powerhouse lineup of over 95 world-class speakers, headlined by Codie Sanchez, the investor-turned-influencer followed by more than 10 million entrepreneurs for her contrarian wealth strategies; Mohamed A. El-Erian, one of the world's most respected economic minds and Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz; Raj Shamani, India's #1 podcaster with 18 billion views and 20 million followers who has redefined business storytelling for a new generation; and Amira Sajwani, the Emirati entrepreneur and Shark Tank Dubai judge behind some of the region's most innovative real estate ventures.

Taking place on October 22–23 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, the Sharjah Investment Forum will run alongside the World Investment Conference. Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in partnership with WAIPA and the UAE Ministry of Investment, the forum is set to welcome over 10,000 participants from around the globe. With more than 160 sessions and 120 business meetings, it will provide a dynamic platform for deal-making and strategy development under the theme:“Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future.”

Attendees will gain unique insights from a diverse roster of global leaders, including Codie Sanchez, Founder & CEO of Contrarian Thinking, a New York Times bestselling author, and the force behind a financial advice platform with more than 2.5 million subscribers. With more than 10.5 million followers across all social platforms, she is on a mission to help one million people build financial freedom through small business ownership. Sanchez challenges conventional wisdom by showing how recession-proof businesses can be a practical path to wealth, and her vision of championing ownership offers aspiring entrepreneurs tangible strategies to achieve financial independence.

With more than 18 billion views and more than 20 million followers, Raj Shamani is India's top podcaster and a leading voice in business. As Founder & Host of the Figuring Out Podcast, he has become one of South Asia's most influential entrepreneurs and content creators, inspiring millions across the region and beyond. Through his widely followed podcast and digital content, Shamani promotes entrepreneurial resilience, conversations around relationships and health, and innovative approaches to personal branding. He is celebrated for connecting business strategy to real-life innovation and cultural influence in emerging markets.

Mohamed El-Erian, is widely recognised for his clear-eyed analysis of global markets and policy, and as Allianz's Chief Economic Advisor, he helps investors and leaders make sense of volatility and systemic risk in today's complex environment. Frequent keynote speaker and author, El-Erian blends academic rigour and practical insight, distilling world economic trends and sustainable strategies for the public and private sector.

Amira Sajwani is a leading Emirati entrepreneur and currently Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, as well as founder and CEO of PRYPCO, a proptech firm reimagining real estate ownership in the UAE. Renowned for driving innovation and empowering agents in the property sector, she was named to Forbes Middle East's 30 Under 30; and is famously known as a judge on Shark Tank Dubai; while also renowned for advocating for women's advancement in business and access to education.

SIF 2025 is strategically positioned to facilitate dialogue surrounding regional and international development goals. It will also serve as an essential platform for exclusive networking, and a meeting point for policymakers, economic leaders, and investors to forge the partnerships needed to direct capital toward a more sustainable and inclusive global economy.