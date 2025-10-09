India's Karnataka Approves Paid Menstrual Leave Across Sectors
Authorities in India's southern Karnataka state on Thursday approved a policy granting women one day of paid menstrual leave each month, in what officials hailed as a "historic" move.
The policy applies to women working in both government and private sector organisations, and amounts to 12 days of paid leave annually.
Chief minister Siddaramaiah, who goes by one name, called it "a step towards a more humane, understanding, and inclusive workplace".
"Our government stands committed to dignity and wellbeing at work," he said.
Karnataka, home to Indian tech hub Bengaluru, is home to more than 60 million people, according to a 2011 census.
Female labour force participation has been rising in the state.
A report by the Institute of What Works to Advance Gender Equality (IWWAGE) found that rural participation increased from 28.2 percent to 43.5 percent between 2017-18 and 2023-24, while urban rates rose from 22 percent to 28.8 percent.
India does not have a national menstrual leave policy, and states like Bihar and Kerala have limited policies in place.
Globally, countries like Japan, Indonesia and Spain have enacted menstrual leave laws, though implementation varies.
