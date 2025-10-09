Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released On Monday Or Tuesday
President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.
Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting to discuss the deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas are to be released as part of a first phase of a broader Gaza plan. He said he believed it will lead to "lasting peace."
