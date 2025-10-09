US Envoy Witkoff Says Trump To Travel To Egypt Next Week

US envoy Steve Witkoff said President Donald Trump is set to travel to Egypt next week, after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended an invitation to attend celebrations over a Gaza ceasefire deal.

"The President is really excited to come to Egypt, and that is the plan, that he comes next week," Witkoff said in a meeting with Sisi, a video of which was released by the Egyptian presidency.

Sisi's office said he invited Trump to "participate in the celebration to be held in Egypt to mark the conclusion of the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip", the first phase of which has been signed during talks in Egypt.

The deal agreed by Israel and Hamas will see a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Israel said the ceasefire would take effect "within 24 hours" of a meeting of Israel's security cabinet Thursday.