US Envoy Witkoff Says Trump To Travel To Egypt Next Week
US envoy Steve Witkoff said President Donald Trump is set to travel to Egypt next week, after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi extended an invitation to attend celebrations over a Gaza ceasefire deal.
"The President is really excited to come to Egypt, and that is the plan, that he comes next week," Witkoff said in a meeting with Sisi, a video of which was released by the Egyptian presidency.Recommended For You
Sisi's office said he invited Trump to "participate in the celebration to be held in Egypt to mark the conclusion of the agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip", the first phase of which has been signed during talks in Egypt.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The deal agreed by Israel and Hamas will see a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages held in Gaza for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Israel said the ceasefire would take effect "within 24 hours" of a meeting of Israel's security cabinet Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment