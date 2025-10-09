'With Children, You Have To Show Them Actions': Kareena Kapoor On Being A Parent

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dedication to fitness, incorporating yoga and exercise into her regular lifestyle.

On Wednesday, the star shared how she and her husband Saif Ali Khan set healthy examples for their kids Taimur and Jeh by adding fun fitness routines into their lives.

She said that the star couple not only enjoy watching movies or working together, but also make sure to follow a fitness regimen together.

"I myself am quite a fitness freak because Saif and I kind of love to work out together. We love to do yoga together," she said.

The actor added that as a parent, they both want to set an example for their kids and ensure the kids are part of their workout routine.

"The idea is to do something, a health benefit that the boys get to see us do together. We have this where even if we're going to the gym, they kind of tag along with us. It's also time spent through that, and in a way, it's kind of telling them because I feel with children, you have to show them actions more than words. So when they see us trotting off to the gym, and they enjoy that a lot as well."

Kapoor also opened up about how her idea of wealth has evolved over the years. "I think the idea of wealth has changed in my own life... obviously, because of working for the last 26 years has changed the entire way of the way I look at wealth. When I started (professional career) to now, things have changed," she said, adding,"I think actors have started putting their way across where they would also want to be paid equally, firstly, as their male counterparts. So I think that has also added to a lot of character to our women as well as what wealth stands for today. I think it's a lot more than just having money in the bank."

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen sharing the screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.