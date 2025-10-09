QCB Deputy Governor Attends 8Th International Conference On Islamic Finance

Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Thani, participated yesterday in the 8thInternational Conference on Islamic Finance, titled:“Islamic Finance in a Divided World,” organized by the College of Islamic Studies at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU). He delivered the opening speech at the conference, which discusses the importance of integrating emerging technologies with Islamic finance and exploring innovative solutions to address contemporary challenges.

