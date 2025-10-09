Flight Schools Place Over $10 Million In Orders For Maloy Aircraft's MA-1 Blue Jay

EINPresswire/ -- Maloy Aircraft , an emerging U.S. aircraft manufacturer, announced today that flight schools have placed over $10 million in early orders for its MA-1 Blue Jay training aircraft within two weeks of program launch. AlphaFlight has signed on as the launch customer, underscoring growing industry demand for a more effective, modernized pilot training pipeline.

By adopting the MA-1 Blue Jay, AlphaFlight is embracing Maloy Aircraft’s approach—integrating the rigor of proven military training into a high-performance, aerobatic-capable platform designed to produce graduates of a caliber historically preferred by airlines. This model brings the discipline and precision of military methodology into the commercial training environment.

“As a former F-16 pilot and current American Airlines pilot, I’ve seen firsthand how military training frameworks produce capable, confident aviators,” said Dan Marohn, Co-Owner of AlphaFlight. “The MA-1 Blue Jay brings those same capabilities to the civilian sector. My business partner, Ken Norris, and I believe this will be a game changer for the quality of airline pilot training, and we’re excited to be among the first to bring it to our students.”

“Our vision has always been to raise the standard of airline pilot training while addressing the pipeline challenge,” said Donald Maloy, President and CEO of Maloy Aircraft. “These early orders show that flight schools are not just buying an aircraft—they’re aligning with a training model that prepares pilots to succeed in airline careers.”

Maloy Aircraft is scheduled to begin FAA Part 23 certification in early 2026, with first deliveries planned for 2029—a timeline consistent with industry norms and aligned with the long-range fleet planning of major training organizations. As the centerpiece of Maloy’s integrated training ecosystem, the MA-1 Blue Jay works in concert with advanced simulation and the Flight Lead training platform to streamline training time, lower lifecycle costs, and improve pilot readiness.

About Maloy Aircraft

Maloy Aircraft is redefining the future of pilot training. With the MA-1 Blue Jay at its center, the company delivers a complete training solution that combines next-generation aircraft, advanced simulation, and the Flight Lead training platform. Headquartered in Florida, Maloy Aircraft partners with flight schools and airlines worldwide to elevate pilot quality and strengthen the global pilot pipeline.