AUD/USD Forex Signal 09/10 : New Wide Bearish Price Channel
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous AUD/USD signal on 30th September were not triggered. Today's AUD/USD Signals
- Risk 0.25% Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Friday.
- Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6609, $0.6659, or $0.6696. Place the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
- Go long following a bullish price action reversal on the 1H1 time frame H1H1H1 time frame immediately upon the next touch of $0.6584, $0.6571, or $0.6559. Place the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to ride.
