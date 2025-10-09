Switzerland Expects Lower Demand For Primary-School Teachers
This trend is linked to the fall in the number of births in Switzerland from 2022 onwards, the statistical office said in a statement on Thursday. As a result, the number of primary school pupils is expected to stop growing rapidly, and then to fall sharply (by 7% between 2025 and 2034).
This decline in pupil numbers should be observed in all cantons. As for teachers, the statistical office estimates that their numbers will fall by around 4,500 in ten years, a drop of 6%.More More Education 'I've always had a passion for teaching'
This content was published on Jan 9, 2023 The lack of teachers in Switzerland is currently being solved by hiring unqualified teaching staff.Read more: 'I've always had a passion for teaching
