Switzerland Expects Lower Demand For Primary-School Teachers

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The number of primary-school pupils is expected to fall sharply from 2027 onwards, according to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office. As a result, the need for new teachers at this level should fall sharply. This content was published on October 9, 2025 - 11:05 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

This trend is linked to the fall in the number of births in Switzerland from 2022 onwards, the statistical office said in a statement on Thursday. As a result, the number of primary school pupils is expected to stop growing rapidly, and then to fall sharply (by 7% between 2025 and 2034).

This decline in pupil numbers should be observed in all cantons. As for teachers, the statistical office estimates that their numbers will fall by around 4,500 in ten years, a drop of 6%.

