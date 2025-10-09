Small Increase In Proportion Of Swiss Residents With Migrant Background



MENAFN - Swissinfo) Some 41% of the permanent resident population in Switzerland aged 15 and over had a migration background in 2024. That is around 3 million people, the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Thursday. This content was published on October 9, 2025 - 10:35 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Compared to the previous year, the proportion of people with a migration background increased by 1.1%. According to the statistical office, around 80% of the population with a migration background was born abroad and is therefore part of the first generation. The remaining fifth were born in Switzerland and belong to the second generation.

In all, 37% of the population with a migration background have Swiss citizenship. Italian and German citizenship followed most frequently, with 9% each.

Among those born abroad aged 15 and over, 40% stated that they immigrated to Switzerland for family reasons; 38% cited professional reasons. Two-thirds of them had already found a job before immigrating. Asylum (7%) and education (5%) were the next most frequently cited reasons for immigration, said the statistical office.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw