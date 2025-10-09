Trump Coin Wave Analysis 8 October 2025

Trump Coin: ⬇️ Sell



Trump Coin reversed from resistance zone Likely to fall to support level 4000.00

Trump Coin recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the round resistance level 8.00 (former strong support from August) and the two multi-month resistance trendlines from July and May.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Japanese candlesticks reversal pattern Bearish Engulfing.

Given the clear daily downtrend, Trump Coin can be expected to fall to the next round support level 7.00 (which stopped earlier impulse wave i in September).

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>