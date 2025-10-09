SYNLAB Expands Investment In Italy With Opening Of Flagship Medical Centre In Florence
SYNLAB, a leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, officially inaugurated its largest medical centre in Italy today: SYNLAB Manifattura Firenze. Located in the heart of one of Italy's most ambitious urban regeneration projects, the new centre is a strategic investment in the future of healthcare, combining cutting-edge diagnostics, patient-centred care and sustainable infrastructure.
Spanning over 4,000 square metres across four floors, the centre is designed to serve over 200,000 patients annually. It is equipped with the latest diagnostic technologies and offers a comprehensive range of services, including laboratory testing, advanced imaging, specialist consultations, and a dedicated women's health area. Over 80 healthcare professionals will work at the facility, which is fully integrated into SYNLAB's regional network in Tuscany, comprising over 40 blood collection points, ten medical centres and a central laboratory in Calenzano.
“The opening of SYNLAB Manifattura Firenze is a powerful demonstration of our commitment to advancing high-quality, highly specialised diagnostics across our global network. From Europe to Latin America, SYNLAB enables personalised medicine by combining cutting-edge technology, medical excellence and a deep understanding of local healthcare needs. This new centre reflects our ambition to deliver sustainable, patient-focused solutions that support healthier lives wherever we operate, and represents another significant milestone in our international journey” said Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group.
The facility was designed with a strong focus on patient experience, sustainability and efficiency. Built in just over two years, it meets the highest environmental standards, with energy-saving systems, reduced emissions, and optimised patient flows to ensure comfort and care continuity.
The opening of the Florence centre follows a series of strategic developments by SYNLAB in Italy, including the recent acquisition of the Pavanello Group, a well-established diagnostics provider in the Veneto region. These investments reflect SYNLAB's long-term commitment to expanding its presence and enhancing healthcare access across the country.
“We believe that innovation and proximity go hand in hand,” said Andrea Buratti, CEO of SYNLAB Italy.“With Manifattura Firenze, we are creating a space where people feel welcomed, supported, and empowered to take care of their health – from prevention to diagnosis and beyond.”
