Watsons Spearheads Aesthetic Beauty Trend With Strategic Jcprogram Expansion Across Asia

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - Watsons, AS Watson Group's flagship health and beauty brand, strategically positions itself at the forefront of the global aesthetic beauty revolution through accelerating the expansion of JCprogram, an exclusive Japanese clinical skincare brand, across Asia.
Building on its successful debut in Watsons China in 2021, where JCprogram has quickly became the Watsons' No. 1 aesthetic beauty brand, it expanded into Watsons Taiwan in 2024. Within months of launching in Hong Kong in May 2025, JCprogram became leading exclusive aesthetic brand in Watsons Hong Kong, highlighting the substantial customer demand for aesthetic beauty solutions that go far beyond just derm. This remarkable performance has accelerated Watsons' strategic expansion into Thailand and Malaysia, targeting key growth markets with significant aesthetic beauty potential.
At the exclusive launch ceremony of JCprogram in Malaysia, Watsons welcomed Dr. Nobutaka Furuyama, founder of JCprogram and Japan's renowned cosmetic surgeon, to commemorate the exclusive partnership with Watsons and the brand's successful regional expansion. The launch also marked with an experiential facial spa for beauty editors and a preview for celebrities, showcasing the brand's aesthetic innovations. Exclusive member offers accompany the launch, delivering clinical-grade skincare and added value to its beauty community.
C aryn Loh, COO of Health & Beauty Asia, AS Watson Group said, "JCprogram's rapid expansion and category leadership demonstrate the extraordinary market appetite for scientifically-backed aesthetic beauty solutions. Watsons is strategically positioned to capture the most significant growth opportunity in beauty retail, while delivering breakthrough innovations that meet rapidly evolving customer demands for clinical-grade results."
Aesthetic Beauty Revolution: Three Transformative Trends Reshaping Beauty Markets
This launch capitalises on unprecedented market transformation, as the global aesthetic beauty sector projects explosive growth from USD19.6 billion in 2025 to USD35 billion by 2033, representing a robust 7.5% compound annual growth rate.[1]
The aesthetic beauty landscape is undergoing its most significant transformation, shifting customer preferences from invasive procedures toward sophisticated, non-invasive and science-driven beauty solutions. This evolution is driven by three key trends:
the longevity skincare movement focusing on cellular-level health through DNA repair and molecular protection; non-invasive treatment dominance reflecting customer preference for natural-looking enhancements; and demand for scientific transparency where customers seek clinically-proven actives with documented professional-grade efficacy.
Revolutionary JCprogram Technology Meets Asian Market Demand
Recognising these transformative market dynamics, Watsons has exclusively partnered with JIYUGAOKA CLINIC to launch JCprogram, a revolutionary Japanese clinical-grade skincare brand that directly addresses all these major aesthetic beauty trends through innovative "1:1 Seamless Aesthetic Replication" technology. Founded by Dr. Nobutaka Furuyama, recognised as "Asia's Premier Micro-Aesthetic Surgeon", JCprogram represents the convergence of 30 years of clinical aesthetic expertise with cutting-edge skincare science.
JCprogram's breakthrough approach features three specialised treatment series that replicate professional medical procedures with documented clinical results:
Sculpt & Glow Series delivering Thermage-comparable results with 32.24% wrinkle reduction and 20.9% skin firmness improvement in two weeks Aqua Booster Series offering 1:1 mesotherapy replication with 30.24% moisture improvement; and 27.69% radiance enhancement in seven days Dermal Repairing Series providing medical-grade recovery solutions that decrease epidermal moisture loss rate by 9.2% in just two weeks This breakthrough innovation has been developed to democratise access to premium aesthetic treatments across Asia, enabling customers to enjoy high-efficacy experience through convenient, safe, and cost-effective home-use solutions that deliver dual experiential benefits without the risks and costs associated with invasive procedures.
Looking ahead, Watsons will continue to capture aesthetic beauty opportunities across its over 8,000 store network to meet evolving customer needs and reinforce its market leadership position, helping customers look good, do good, and feel great through innovative beauty solutions that redefine industry standards.
[1] Aesthetic Services Market Report 2025 (Global Edition), Cognitive Market Research
