Biomednewsbreaks - Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) Reports Biomarker Data Showing Buntanetap Reduces Inflammation And Strengthens Neuronal Health In Alzheimer's Patients

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Annovis Bio (NYSE: ANVS) , a late-stage clinical drug platform company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, announced new results showing that buntanetap reduced key inflammatory biomarkers and improved neuronal integrity in Alzheimer's patients. Data from the Phase 2/3 study demonstrated lower levels of IL-5, IL-6, S100A12, IFN-γ, and IGF1R in treated patients versus placebo, along with reduced neurofilament light chain (NFL), suggesting improved cellular health and potential disease-modifying effects. CEO Maria Maccechini said the findings confirm buntanetap's multi-targeted mechanism and validate earlier preclinical and clinical results, advancing confidence in its potential to deliver meaningful therapeutic benefit.

To view the full press release, visit

About Annovis Bio Inc.

Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , YouTube , and X .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ANVS are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN