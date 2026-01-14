THE BENCH RESTRUCTURES LEADERSHIP TO SUPPORT GLOBAL GROWTH AND INVESTOR ENGAGEMENT

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ali Shahid to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer

- The Bench, organiser of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) series and the Branded Residences Forum, has announced strategic leadership appointments to support the company's next phase of global growth and focus on investor engagement and the impact of in-person industry platforms.

In this new chapter for the business, Ali Shahid has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, having spent nearly nine years with The Bench. In his new role Ali will lead global strategy, product direction, and overall business performance, working closely with founder and Chairman, Jonathan Worsley.

The move reflects shifting dynamics across hospitality and real estate, with increasing emphasis on capital flows, curated investor engagement, and the role of live platforms in deal-making and relationship building.

Commenting on his appointment, Ali said:“What excites me most about stepping into the CEO role is the strength of the team we've built. The Bench has an exceptional group of people, and much of our progress to date has been driven by the team who care deeply about the quality of what we put into the market, and my focus is to give them clarity, momentum, and the confidence to keep evolving alongside the industry.”

Jonathan Worsley, added:“This structure positions the business for its next phase of growth. We've aligned leadership around clear priorities: growth, commercial delivery, investor relations, and operational excellence, while keeping the entrepreneurial culture that has always defined The Bench.”

With Ali assuming the CEO role, Jonathan transitions fully into the position of Chairman, focusing on long-term strategic initiatives, partnerships, and new growth projects. The revamped structure reinforces The Bench's commitment to coherence, pace, and global consistency across its portfolio.



Matthew Weihs stepping into Growth Director role, focusing on new initiatives and high-level strategic partnerships

Daria Smith leading from the company's Dubai office as Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa

Marina Franolic expanding investor engagement as Investor Relations Director

Muhammad Ahmed appointed as Head of Marketing Mala Patel promoted to Chief Operating Officer for AviaDev while also continuing to deliver on African operations

