Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Expands European Medical Advisory Board, Advances Phase 3 Study To Support Hybryte(TM) Development For CTCL



The expansion of Soligenix's European Medical Advisory Board underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative treatment options to European patients.

HyBryte (synthetic hypericin) is a first-in-class, photodynamic therapy using synthetic hypericin as a photosensitizer. The company's efforts could establish HyBryte as a new standard of care for patients who currently have limited options.

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”) is a rare but serious form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects the skin. Globally, millions suffer from CTCL, and in Europe, the annual incidence is estimated at 2.9 to 3.9 cases per million people ( ). Despite its rarity, CTCL presents a substantial unmet medical need, particularly in early-stage patients who often have limited treatment options. Addressing this gap, Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) recently announced the expansion of its European Medical Advisory Board (“MAB”) ( ) to provide additional clinical and strategic guidance as the company advances its confirmatory phase 3 study (referred to as FLASH2) evaluating the safety and efficacy of its proprietary CTCL treatment: HyBryte(TM).

The expansion of Soligenix's European MAB underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative treatment options to European patients. The announcement also notes a strategic step to ensure the successful execution of FLASH2 and to navigate the complex regulatory and clinical...

