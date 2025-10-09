Techmediabreaks Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) Secures $750 Million In Oversubscribed Private Placement To Accelerate Commercialization And Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) , an integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, announced it has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors for the sale of 37,183,937 shares of common stock in an oversubscribed private placement priced at the market under Nasdaq rules. The offering, for expected gross proceeds of $750 million, is scheduled to close on or about Oct. 8, 2025, subject to customary conditions. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, acted as sole placement agent for the transaction. QCi plans to use the proceeds to accelerate commercialization, pursue strategic acquisitions, establish volume production capabilities, expand sales and engineering teams, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. CEO and Chairman Dr. Yuping Huang said the financing increases total capital raised since November 2024 to $1.64 billion, positioning QCi with one of the strongest balance sheets in the quantum sector and supporting its transition from a technology innovator to a leading quantum hardware manufacturer.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines and foundry services for the production of photonic chips based on thin-film lithium niobate (TFLN). QCi's products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technologies and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity, as well as remote sensing applications.

