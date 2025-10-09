Duke Energy Foundation Awarded Corporate Social Impact Team Of The Year By The Association Of Corporate Citizenship Professionals
This recognition reflects the Foundation's swift and strategic response to the 2024 storm season, including Hurricanes Helene, Milton, and Debby which impacted all seven of the states we serve. The team quickly adapted grant programs to deliver critical support, reinforcing our commitment to being a reliable partner in times of need.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.
