Duke Energy Foundation Awarded Corporate Social Impact Team Of The Year By The Association Of Corporate Citizenship Professionals

MENAFN - 3BL) Duke Energy Foundation took home the Corporate Social Impact Team of the Year award this week at theAnnual Conference in Atlanta. The honor recognizes Duke Energy Foundation's collaborative and innovative approach to social impact - one that delivered measurable results for both the business and the communities we serve.This recognition reflects the Foundation's swift and strategic response to the 2024 storm season, including Hurricanes Helene, Milton, and Debby which impacted all seven of the states we serve. The team quickly adapted grant programs to deliver critical support, reinforcing our commitment to being a reliable partner in times of need.

