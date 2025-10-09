Kimberly-Clark Launches Enhanced Global Partnerships To Advance Essential Care For 24 Million Women And Girls

MENAFN - 3BL) DALLAS, October 9, 2025 /3BL/ - Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) is deepening its commitment to advancing essential care for women and girls through four enhanced strategic, charitable partnerships. Through new programs with, and, Kimberly-Clark aims to expand access to life-changing care in Brazil, Peru, China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the United States. Taken together, these partnerships will work to improve the lives of an estimated 24 million women and girls over the next three years.

This announcement is a direct result of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation 's recent sharpening of its strategic focus: to advance essential care for women and girls on their journeys through puberty and motherhood. The foundation will fund this three-year, $28.7 million commitment, which focuses on menstrual care and maternal & infant care.

Women's Health Remains an Urgent Issue around the World

Every seven seconds, a woman or infant dies during or shortly after childbirth, according to the World Health Organization. Furthermore, approximately 500 million women and girls lack access to resources to manage menstruation, as reported by the World Bank. Despite the difficult landscape, opportunities to uplift women and in turn-entire communities-abound: according to the World Economic Forum,“Investment in women's [health] is unrivaled in its return on the investment for the health of all of society.”

“We envision a world where women and girls everywhere can receive equal access to the fundamental care they need to thrive,” said Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark and President of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation .“Kimberly-Clark invented the feminine care category in 1921, and we've remained committed to advancing care for women and girls ever since. From developing innovations that meet our consumers' unmet needs to deploying strategic social impact programming, we take great pride in our responsibility to work to improve the lives of the communities we serve. Now, we're aiming to accelerate our impact because we know Better Can't Wait.”

The programs funded will focus on supporting underserved communities. Key initiatives will include menstrual hygiene and stigma-breaking educational programs for adolescents; programs to expand access to safe sanitation solutions; comprehensive perinatal and newborn care services; maternal mental health supports; and programs aimed at strengthening health systems to improve outcomes for the most vulnerable.

Transformational Partnerships to Deliver Better Care for a Better World

Kimberly-Clark's alliance with Baby2Baby to provide essential baby items for families living in poverty began in 2011 as the nonprofit organization's first corporate partner. In 2024, the company's Huggies® brand deepened this commitment by supporting Baby2Baby's initiative to address rising maternal mortality rates in the U.S., in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Through the distribution of Maternal Health & Newborn Supply Kits, the program addresses the critical intersection of diaper need, newborn health and maternal mental health.

"We are deeply thankful to our longtime partners at Kimberly-Clark and their Huggies brand for their unwavering support. Thanks to their extraordinary donation and three-year commitment, we will make a greater impact in the fight against maternal mortality," said Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof . "With their help, we are expanding our efforts to deliver supplies to new mothers across 15 states, ensuring they have the basic essentials they need for themselves and their babies, especially during the often overwhelming postpartum period."

Since 2020, Plan International and Kimberly-Clark, alongside its Kotex® brand, have reached an estimated 11 million people through programs that support girls' menstrual health. This evolved partnership serving the U.S., Brazil, China and Peru will create period-friendly community and school environments by ensuring access to supplies, bathroom facilities, and education that empowers girls to manage their periods with confidence and dignity.

“With over 80 years of experience championing opportunity for girls, Plan International knows that menstrual health is key to unlocking girls' potential,” said Kate Ezzes, Vice President of Program Development at Plan International USA .“We also know lasting change happens when boys are engaged as allies. Our partnership with Kimberly-Clark helps dismantle harmful taboos and ensures every child can learn, lead, decide and thrive.”

Kimberly-Clark's partnership with Project HOPE will expand access to menstrual and maternal health for women and girls in China and Indonesia. The initiative focuses on menstrual hygiene education, respectful maternity care, and mental health support. Through a life-cycle approach, the program empowers individuals from adolescence through pregnancy and early motherhood with education, digital tools, and compassionate care.

"Kimberly-Clark and Project HOPE share a deep commitment to a world where women and girls have access to the care, dignity, and opportunities they deserve,” said Dr. Uche Ralph-Opara, Chief Health Officer at Project HOPE .“Kimberly-Clark has long been part of our journey, supporting our work through product donations and core mission support that have helped expand access to essential health services for women and girls across the globe. This next phase of our partnership takes that impact even further through a holistic approach that supports women and girls at every stage-from a girl's first period, to pregnancy, childbirth, and beyond. Together, we're investing in education, mental health, capacity-building, and advocacy to drive sustainable, systemic change.”

Over the course of an almost 25-year relationship, Kimberly-Clark and UNICEF have worked together to improve the health and well-being of babies, girls, and women in 26 countries. Now, that legacy continues through a new multi-region initiative focused on menstrual hygiene education and access for girls and maternal health for young mothers across Brazil, India, Indonesia, Peru, and Vietnam.

“Since 2001, our partnership with Kimberly-Clark has empowered close to 14 million children and adults through the provision of neonatal healthcare, early childhood development, clean water, sanitation and hygiene, and lifesaving services during emergencies,” said Kitty van der Heijden, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director, Partnerships .“We are grateful that this transformative partnership for girls and women is now deepening to save even more lives, deliver services that promote dignity and create lasting impact for future generations.”

While some of these charitable partners are long-standing collaborators with Kimberly-Clark, this marks a new chapter in how these organizations work with the foundation. By aligning around two critical impact areas-menstrual care and maternal & infant care-as part of the foundation's new strategic focus, these partnerships address interconnected challenges that are often treated in isolation.

This integrated approach reflects the full continuum of care, recognizing the deep links between menstrual health, maternal wellbeing, and infant development. As a company whose brands already serve these populations with essential products like diapers and feminine hygiene solutions in each of these regions, Kimberly-Clark is strategically positioned to make a meaningful impact, at scale, through these partnerships.

“We seek to lead with care in everything we do,” said Russ Torres, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kimberly-Clark .“'We Care' is, in fact, one of our three core values. Whether it's caring for our people, our customers, our consumers, or the communities in which we live and operate, care is at the heart of Kimberly-Clark. These strategic partnerships enable us to extend this value even further as we work to ensure women and girls around the world receive the essential support they deserve.”

The Kimberly-Clark Foundation's enhanced focus on caring for women and girls is one of the many ways the company works to live its purpose of Better Care for a Better World. It is also aligned to the company's Powering Care business strategy and will directly contribute to delivering on Kimberly-Clark's global ambition to positively impact 1 billion lives by 2030.

To learn more about Kimberly-Clark's 2030 ambition and the work of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation, visit en-us/sustainability/2030-ambition .

