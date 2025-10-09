Kazakhstan Ready To Implement Herat Railway Projects' Plan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A Kazakh delegation has assured Ministry of Public Works officials that their country is ready to execute the implementation plan for the Torgundi-Herat and Herat-Spin Boldak railway projects.

The Ministry of Public Works wrote on its X-Page today that the Ministry's Technical Deputy, Maulvi Abdul Karim Fateh, Deputy Minister for Railways, Maulvi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, and technical teams met with Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Zhanibek Taizhanov, Deputy Minister of Industry and Construction, Sharkhan Iran and the accompanying delegation in the presence of the country's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Gaziz Akbasov.

During the meeting, the technical deputy of the Ministry of Public Works said:“We are happy that Afghanistan and Kazakhstan enjoy historical, economic, trade and transit relations and efforts should be made to further expand these ties.”

The Kazakh delegation said their visit was aimed at showing their readiness to implement the implementation plan of the Torgundi-Herat and Herat-Spinboldak railway projects.

The Ministry of Public Works wrote that during the meeting, the deputy of the Railways said that the survey work of the Herat-Kandahar railway project had been completed by the Ministry of Public Works and its design work was underway.

At the meeting, a meeting report and an action plan were also signed between the Ministry of Public Works and the Kazakh side.

The Ministry of Public Works told the meeting it had been decided to establish a joint technical and financial committee to discuss the implementation of the Torgundi-Herat and Herat-Spin Boldak railway projects and the future legal and financial conditions of the project, and a technical team from Kazakhstan will also visit Afghanistan in this regard in the near future.

Wrapping up the meeting, the Ministry of Public Works assured the Kazakh delegation that Afghanistan was fully prepared to start the implementation of the railway projects, which should be implemented in light of the applicable laws of Afghanistan.

