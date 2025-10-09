Afghanistan, Pakistan Match Ends In Goalless Draw
KABUL (Pajhwok):The AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifier match between Afghanistan and Pakistan ended in a stalemate, with neither team hitting the net on Thursday.
Despite creating scoring opportunities, both sides were unable to capitalize, resulting in a goalless draw.
The two teams will face each other again on October 14, in Kuwait, where the away leg of the qualifier will take place.
ma
