403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
T'sa Group Of Companies Acquires Unico Contractors, Strengthening Indigenous-Owned Leadership In Northern Construction
EINPresswire/ -- T’sa Group of Companies (“T’sa”), the wholly owned economic development corporation of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation, is proud to announce the acquisition of Unico Contractors Ltd., a Yellowknife-based leader in roofing, cladding, and insulation services.
Founded in 1984, Unico Contractors has built a reputation as one of the North’s most trusted construction partners, specializing in modified bitumen membrane roofing for commercial and industrial applications. Unico is the only roofing company in Yellowknife certified under the PAQ+S safety and quality program, making it uniquely qualified to deliver government contracts and large-scale infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.
Strengthening Northern Expertise Through Indigenous Ownership
This acquisition represents a major milestone in T’sa’s renewed strategy to invest in businesses that create training and employment for members of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation. By welcoming Unico into its portfolio, T’sa expands into the essential infrastructure and construction sector, reinforcing its mandate to build capacity, foster partnerships, and support economic self-determination.
“Unico’s proven track record of excellence, safety, and reliability makes it an ideal partner for T’sa as we advance our long-term vision of Indigenous-led economic growth,” said Leigh-Anne Palter, Chief Executive Officer of T’sa Group of Companies. “This acquisition is more than a business transaction—it is an investment in the future prosperity of our people and the North.”
Unico will continue to operate under its established name, retaining key members of its local workforce and maintaining its high standards of craftsmanship and safety.
About T’sa Group of Companies
T’sa Group of Companies is the arms-length economic development corporation of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation. Established in 1990, T’sa is dedicated to generating wealth and opportunity for its community through sustainable investments guided by Dene values. With this acquisition T’sa is entering a new era of accountability, transparency, and growth, focused on partnerships that create long-term prosperity while respecting the land and culture.
Media Contact:
Founded in 1984, Unico Contractors has built a reputation as one of the North’s most trusted construction partners, specializing in modified bitumen membrane roofing for commercial and industrial applications. Unico is the only roofing company in Yellowknife certified under the PAQ+S safety and quality program, making it uniquely qualified to deliver government contracts and large-scale infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.
Strengthening Northern Expertise Through Indigenous Ownership
This acquisition represents a major milestone in T’sa’s renewed strategy to invest in businesses that create training and employment for members of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation. By welcoming Unico into its portfolio, T’sa expands into the essential infrastructure and construction sector, reinforcing its mandate to build capacity, foster partnerships, and support economic self-determination.
“Unico’s proven track record of excellence, safety, and reliability makes it an ideal partner for T’sa as we advance our long-term vision of Indigenous-led economic growth,” said Leigh-Anne Palter, Chief Executive Officer of T’sa Group of Companies. “This acquisition is more than a business transaction—it is an investment in the future prosperity of our people and the North.”
Unico will continue to operate under its established name, retaining key members of its local workforce and maintaining its high standards of craftsmanship and safety.
About T’sa Group of Companies
T’sa Group of Companies is the arms-length economic development corporation of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation. Established in 1990, T’sa is dedicated to generating wealth and opportunity for its community through sustainable investments guided by Dene values. With this acquisition T’sa is entering a new era of accountability, transparency, and growth, focused on partnerships that create long-term prosperity while respecting the land and culture.
Media Contact:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment