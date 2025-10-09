T'sa Group Of Companies Acquires Unico Contractors, Strengthening Indigenous-Owned Leadership In Northern Construction

EINPresswire/ -- T’sa Group of Companies (“T’sa”), the wholly owned economic development corporation of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation, is proud to announce the acquisition of Unico Contractors Ltd., a Yellowknife-based leader in roofing, cladding, and insulation services.Founded in 1984, Unico Contractors has built a reputation as one of the North’s most trusted construction partners, specializing in modified bitumen membrane roofing for commercial and industrial applications. Unico is the only roofing company in Yellowknife certified under the PAQ+S safety and quality program, making it uniquely qualified to deliver government contracts and large-scale infrastructure projects across the Northwest Territories.Strengthening Northern Expertise Through Indigenous OwnershipThis acquisition represents a major milestone in T’sa’s renewed strategy to invest in businesses that create training and employment for members of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation. By welcoming Unico into its portfolio, T’sa expands into the essential infrastructure and construction sector, reinforcing its mandate to build capacity, foster partnerships, and support economic self-determination.“Unico’s proven track record of excellence, safety, and reliability makes it an ideal partner for T’sa as we advance our long-term vision of Indigenous-led economic growth,” said Leigh-Anne Palter, Chief Executive Officer of T’sa Group of Companies. “This acquisition is more than a business transaction—it is an investment in the future prosperity of our people and the North.”Unico will continue to operate under its established name, retaining key members of its local workforce and maintaining its high standards of craftsmanship and safety.About T’sa Group of CompaniesT’sa Group of Companies is the arms-length economic development corporation of the Łutsel K’e Dene First Nation. Established in 1990, T’sa is dedicated to generating wealth and opportunity for its community through sustainable investments guided by Dene values. With this acquisition T’sa is entering a new era of accountability, transparency, and growth, focused on partnerships that create long-term prosperity while respecting the land and culture.Media Contact:

