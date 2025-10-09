Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Refine Beauty Unveils New Vegan, Cruelty-Free Skincare Collection For Radiant, Healthy Skin


2025-10-09 01:15:58
EINPresswire/ -- Refine Beauty, a leading innovator in premium skincare, today announced the launch of its new vegan and cruelty-free skincare collection featuring advanced treatment serums, moisturizers, and nourishing creams designed to deliver professional results from the comfort of home.

"As consumers continue to invest in their skin health, they're looking for results driven formulas that truly work, said Nakisha Samples, founder of Refine Beauty. Our new line incorporates high-performance ingredients to deliver visible results in just weeks. Everyone deserves healthy, radiant skin without guesswork."

The New Refine Beauty Collection Includes:

Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid + Niacinamide
A brightening and anti-aging serum that supports a radiant complexion, reduces dark spots, and evens skin tone while deeply hydrating for a youthful glow.

Aloe & Avocado Moisturizer
A lightweight, nourishing moisturizer that locks in hydration and leaves skin plump, dewy, and soft. Perfect for dry, sensitive, and combination skin types.

Botanical Cleanser
A gentle, plant-based facial cleanser that removes makeup and impurities, revealing fresh, smooth, and balanced skin. Ideal for daily use as part of simple and time-saving skincare routine.

Hydrating Eye Serum
A rejuvenating eye treatment formulated to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, promoting a bright, refreshed appearance for tired eyes.

Each product in the Refine Beauty skincare line is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with superfoods and antioxidants.

Clean Beauty Meets Professional Results

Refine Beauty’s mission is to make luxury skincare accessible to everyone. With results-driven formulas, superfood ingredients, and a commitment to sustainable beauty, the brand continues to redefine what it means to achieve professional results at home.

Consumers can shop the entire Refine Beauty collection or purchase individual products online at
or through select retailers nationwide.

About Refine Beauty

Refine Beauty is a luxury skincare brand dedicated to creating vegan, cruelty-free skincare products that help individuals achieve their best skin. Each formula combines botanicals with skincare technology to promote radiance, hydration, and renewal, empowering consumers to refine their beauty with confidence.

Media Contact

Refine Beauty
...

MENAFN09102025003118003196ID1110174538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search