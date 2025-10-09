Chiro One Wellness Centers Now Accepting Select Medicare And Medicaid Plans In Kansas And Missouri Clinics

EINPresswire/ -- Chiro One Wellness Centers, a leading provider of individualized chiropractic treatment plans, is proud to announce that its Kansas and Missouri clinics are now accepting select Medicare plans and Medicaid insurance. This expansion increases access to natural, drug-free chiropractic care for seniors, families, and individuals seeking relief from pain and improved overall wellness.

The acceptance of select Medicare and Medicaid plans will apply to patients at the following Chiro One clinics in Kansas: Lenexa, Overland Park Central, and Overland Park North, as well as the following clinics in Missouri: Blue Springs, Central West End, Creve Coeur, Ellisville, Liberty, O’Fallon, Park Hill, Richmond Heights, St. Charles, St. Peters, Town & Country, and Wentzville.

Patients can find nearby Chiro One clinics by state and city, complete with contact information, hours, and directions.

“Expanding access through Medicare and Medicaid helps us serve more members of our community who deserve safe, effective, and affordable chiropractic care,” said Mark Lagerkvist D.C. SVP MWMA (Senior Vice President Mid-West Mid-Atlantic Region) at Chiro One. “Our mission has always been to help patients feel better, function better, and live better. By accepting these plans, we’re removing barriers and ensuring more people can get the care they need.”

Patients interested in learning more about accepted insurance options can see an overview of the types of insurance plans accepted, including select Medicare and Medicaid plans, and find helpful information for patients exploring coverage options for chiropractic care.

With a focus on helping patients manage conditions such as back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, and more, Chiro One continues to deliver personalized, evidence-based chiropractic care that supports long-term health and wellness.

About Chiro One Wellness Centers

Chiro One offers a unique patient-centered care model that consists of chiropractic adjustments and active therapies that help provide relief from pain and discomfort, increase your physical functionality, and improve overall wellness. With over 100 clinics to choose from, we provide the convenience of care close to home and also accept many insurances, which can help lower your overall cost of care.

For more information, visit .