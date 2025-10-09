(Updated) With Klarna, XOVR Becomes First ETF To Provide IPO Exposure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ERShares'has become the first ETF to provide investors exposure at the IPO stage. This milestone - historically reserved for venture capital, insiders, and institutions - was illustrated with Klarna's recent IPO.

XOVR was relaunched on August 30, 2024, when ERShares combined its proprietary Entrepreneur 30 Total Return Index (ER30TR) with selective private equity exposure, building a structure designed to capture growth opportunities across both the public and private markets.

Expanding Access to the IPO Stage

Traditionally, ETFs only gave investors access to companies after they became public. By incorporating Klarna shares ahead of its IPO, XOVR demonstrated that exposure to the private-to-public transition can be delivered within a regulated, liquid framework.

Eva Ados, COO and Chief Investment Strategist at ERShares:

“It's time retail investors finally get a seat at the IPO table. For too long, this dynamic stage of growth has been reserved for institutions and insiders only. With Klarna, XOVR demonstrated that the gap can be narrowed - offering everyday investors exposure at the same point insiders participate. Markets are at a turning point, and we believe the opportunity to expand private equity exposure has never been more compelling.”

Joel Shulman, Founder and CIO of ERShares:

“XOVR is not just another ETF - it's a breakthrough. We anchor in the ER30TR Index to capture leading-edge public innovators, while our private equity allocation is designed to extend access to opportunities that retail investors have historically been shut out of.”

He continued:

“Much of today's wealth creation occurs before the opening bell ever rings. We believe XOVR helps break down that barrier and opens the door for everyday investors to participate in growth across the full cycle - private and public - all in one ETF, with daily liquidity.”

Performance Since Relaunch (08/30/24 – 09/30/25)

Since its relaunch on August 30, 2024, when ERShares combined the ER30TR Index with selective private equity exposure, XOVR has delivered a total return of +37.2% (with dividends reinvested)*. Over the same period:



S&P 500: +20.1%

Russell 1000 Growth (IWF): +28.9%*

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ): +26.9%* Dow Jones: +13.7%

Source: ERShares, Bloomberg. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Indices are unmanaged, not investable, and included for illustrative purposes only.

Why It Matters

For decades, much of the wealth creation in leading companies has taken place in private markets before IPO. As companies remain private longer, retail investors have been locked out of their most dynamic growth phases. XOVR's approach seeks to bridge this gap, connecting investors to innovation across multiple stages of growth.

Looking Ahead

Current holdings include both public and private companies such as SpaceX, Anduril, and Klarna . These are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not represent buy or sell recommendations. (Holdings are subject to change). Management believes that additional opportunities may arise in late 2025 as more private companies approach public markets.

About ERShares

ERShares focuses on global investment strategies driven by entrepreneurship and innovation. XOVR is the first ETF designed to include a measured allocation to private equity exposure while maintaining the liquidity, transparency, and regulatory oversight of an ETF.

Important Disclosures



Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Private equity risk: Exposure to private companies is limited to a portion of fund assets and may be illiquid, speculative, and subject to valuation uncertainty.

Examples: References to Klarna, SpaceX, and Anduril are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent recommendations or an indication of future performance. Future IPO access is not guaranteed.

Indices: Benchmark returns are shown for comparison purposes only. Indices are unmanaged, not investable, and do not incur fees or expenses. Portfolio changes: Holdings, exposures, and allocations may change at any time without notice



Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please refer to our disclosures:

*ETF Performance is represented by the NAV price.

The Russell 1000 tracks the 1,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, representing the large-cap segment of the market, while the Nasdaq-100 includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, with a strong focus on technology. The Entrepreneur 30 Index (ER 30) represents 30 of the most innovative and high-growth entrepreneurial companies, often from sectors like tech and consumer goods. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a price-weighted index of 30 large, blue-chip U.S. companies, often seen as a barometer of the economy, and the S&P 500 includes 500 of the largest U.S. companies, offering a broad, market-cap-weighted representation of the U.S. stock market.

The fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling +1 (617) 279 0045 or by visiting our website . Read it carefully before investing.

Exposure to Klarna is achieved through purchase of privately-offered securities issued by Fika Holdings SPV QP LP an investor in Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Full Performance as of 09/30/2025









Performance quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current returns may be lower or higher. For performance information as of the most recent month-end, please call +1 (617) 279 0045.

Top 10 Holdings:





Fund Risks can include and are not limited to: Absence of Prior Active Market Risk, Management Risk, New ETF Provider, Common Stock Risk, Market Risk, Concentration Risk, American Depositary Receipts, Early Closing Risk, Exchange Trade Fund Risk, Private Equity Investment Risk, Illiquidity Risk, Valuation Risk, Exit Strategy Risk.

Distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC

Contact:

