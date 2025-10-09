Mortgage Rates Move Down
“Mortgage rates decreased this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“Over the last few weeks, mortgage rates have settled in at their lowest level in about a year. There is growing evidence that homebuyers are digesting these lower rates and gradually are willing to move forward with buying a home, which is boosting purchase activity.”
News Facts
- The 30-year FRM averaged 6.30% as of October 9, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.34%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.32%. The FRM averaged 5.53%, down from last week when it averaged 5.55%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.41%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
