SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates AKRO, CCRD, AL, PBBK On Behalf Of Shareholders
Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO)'s sale Novo Nordisk A/S. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Akero shareholders will receive $54.00 per share in cash, and a non-transferable Contingent Value Right entitling its holder to receive a cash payment of $6.00 per share upon full U.S. regulatory approval of efruxifermin by June 30, 2031. If you are an Akero shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD)'s sale to Euronet for an exchange ratio between 0.2783 and 0.3142 of Euronet common stock per share of CoreCard. If you are a CoreCard shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)'s sale to Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield for $65.00 per share in cash. If you are an Air Lease shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
PB Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBBK)'s sale to Norwood Financial Corp. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, PB Bankshares' shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.7850 shares of Norwood common stock or $19.75 in cash for each common share of PB Bankshares they own. If you are a PB Bankshares shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
...
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ceffu Secures Full VASP Operating License From Dubai's VARA
- Daytrading Publishes New Study Showing 70% Of Viral Finance Tiktoks Are Misleading
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase As Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Superiorstar Prosperity Group Russell Hawthorne Highlights New Machine Learning Risk Framework
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
CommentsNo comment