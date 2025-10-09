IR Centers® And STREAM Meeting Host Interventional Radiology Event Featuring Live Cases, Strategy, And Career Mentorship

The program featured live-streamed embolization cases from affiliated IR Centers® across the country, complemented by panel discussions on medical malpractice risk, contract negotiation, and physician career development—topics often underrepresented in traditional IR residency training. Sessions were led by IR Centers® physicians, academic leaders, and legal experts, providing attendees with actionable knowledge on how to succeed in the modern practice landscape.

“Now in its eighth year, the STREAM Meeting continues to deliver a dynamic and highly interactive format that prioritizes real-world readiness,” said Dr. Ari Isaacson, Course Director for the STREAM Meeting and nationally recognized leader in embolotherapy.

“We’re committed to educating the next generation of IR leaders—not just in procedural technique, but in the business, communication, and decision-making skills that will define their careers. It’s a unique learning environment that you simply don’t get from traditional lectures or conferences.”

The meeting included curated sessions on:

Live cases in prostatic artery embolization, genicular artery embolization, and hemorrhoidal embolization

Contract literacy and RVU-based compensation frameworks

Malpractice protection and insurance strategies for new attendings

Fellowship-to-attending transition planning

Networking with clinical leaders in outpatient IR

“As a physician-led platform, we believe in preparing the next generation not just to perform procedures—but to lead practices, negotiate smartly, and build lasting careers,” said Dr. Alex Pavidapha, Chief Medical Officer of IR Centers®.

“The STREAM Meeting reflects the core of our mission: collaboration, education, and clinical excellence. The energy this weekend was incredible, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the future of our specialty.”

This collaborative effort between IR Centers® and the STREAM Meeting underscores both organizations’ dedication to education, innovation, and the long-term success of IR physicians. Additional programming and regional events are planned for 2026.

About IR Centers®

IR Centers® is the nation’s first and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers®—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers® operates in more than 20 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and physician education. For more information, visit

.